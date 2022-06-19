Third injection of Covid vaccines for children aged 12-17 years to be deployed





The Ministry of Health also requested the departments of Health to advise the Chairman of the People's Committee of provinces and cities to decide on the subjects of Covid-19 vaccination in accordance with the actual situation and requirements for local pandemic prevention and control, develop plans, and prepare the necessary conditions to deploy the third injection for children from 12 to 17 years old.The Department of Health should propose the need for vaccines for the third dose for children from 12 to 17 years old to the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Pasteur Institute.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Bao Nghi