Thanh Hoa reports two post-Covid vaccine deaths

An isolation area in Thanh Hoa Province

According to initial information, Nong Cong District Medical Center in Thanh Hoa Province administered the second dose of Vero Cell vaccine for workers and employees at Kim Viet Shoes Company as planned on November 23.

All workers were carefully screened by medical staff who told workers about possible reactions after receiving their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

In the course of vaccination, health care workers have recorded that some people experienced post-vaccination reactions including five ones with severe symptoms. These five people were diagnosed with anaphylaxis after inoculation.

All experiencing health problems following vaccination were given on-site first aid by the Nong Cong District General Hospital and the medical workers and then transferred to Thanh Hoa Provincial General Hospital for further treatment.

Thanh Hoa Provincial General Hospital has mobilized good doctors to provide emergency and treatment for workers with health problems after vaccination. However, due to the severity and rapid progression of anaphylaxis, two workers lost their lives.

The Department of Health has directed the independent vaccine safety monitoring board to urgently assess the causes of complications during the administration of vaccines in Nong Cong district and report to the Ministry of Health for guidance.

Thanh Hoa Province's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control has directed Nong Cong District and the company to offer condolences to the bereaved families of dead workers and help the families to arrange the funeral service.

The Ministry of Health documented 11,811 new coronavirus cases in Vietnam yesterday night, together with 25,951 recoveries and 125 deaths.

The latest transmissions, including 22 imported and 11,789 local cases, were reported in 59 provinces and cities, the ministry said, noting that 6,578 patients contracted the virus in the community. Ho Chi Minh City leads the country with 1,666 domestic infections.

