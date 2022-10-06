Testing for Adenovirus should be prescribed by doctors

Many kids infected with Adenovirus are being treated in the National Children Hospital



A doctor’s prescription must depend on clinical characteristics such as cough, fever, respiratory inflammation, lung damage, and underlying disease, especially if there are epidemiological factors or sources of infection in the pediatric patient. Therefore, hospitals need to closely monitor testing to prevent unnecessary testing from causing a waste of money and time.

Even, some pediatric experts also recommended that parents should not arbitrarily take their children for testing or expect their children to be hospitalized for treatment but should follow a doctor's instructions in order to prevent cross-infection in health facilities.

Children with suspected symptoms will be tested to support the diagnosis with blood tests, chest X-rays, and tests to determine the cause with the Real-time PCR method. There is no specific treatment for people with adenovirus infection.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, screening, threading, and treatment classification should be taken into account to minimize the severity of patients, death, and cross-infection in medical facilities.

Wards and treatment rooms for children in several hospitals in Hanoi such as the National Children's Hospital, Saint Paul, Ha Dong, and Thanh Nhan are now full of pediatric patients. In particular, the National Children's Hospital has seen a sharp increase in Adenovirus infections with nearly 3,000 cases in the past three weeks and the hospital is currently treating over 300 children with Adenovirus, including 40 severe cases requiring mechanical ventilation, oxygen and ECMO.

Prior, on October 3, Tran Minh Dien, Director of the National Children's Hospital, said that from the beginning of 2022 to now, the hospital has recorded more than 3,130 cases of Adenovirus with nine deaths.





By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan