The Provincial People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc required the departments, organizations, unions, its sub-divisions to strengthen implementation of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in accordance with the localities’ pandemic levels following the regulation.The above-mention information was released by the People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province related to assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic level in the locality.
Ten localities of Binh Phuoc Province classified as Covid-19 high risk areas
The province of Binh Phuoc has just announced Covid-19 alert level 3 in ten localities of Dong Xoai, Phuoc Long, Binh Long, Bu Gia Map, Loc Ninh, Hon Quan, Dong Phu, Bu Dang, Chon Thanh, Phu Rieng apart from Bu Dop District at moderate-risk of level 2.