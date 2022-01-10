Ten localities of Binh Phuoc Province classified as Covid-19 high risk areas

The Provincial People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc required the departments, organizations, unions, its sub-divisions to strengthen implementation of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures in accordance with the localities’ pandemic levels following the regulation.

The above-mention information was released by the People’s Committee of Binh Phuoc Province related to assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic level in the locality.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Huyen Huong