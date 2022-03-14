Ten doctors awarded as Outstanding Young Doctor Award in Vietnam

Dr. Le Xuan Tung from the National Children's Hospital is one of the doctors receiving the award (Photo: VGP)

The award with the theme ‘Young Doctors on the Front of the Covid-19 Pandemic’ aims to praise young doctors with outstanding achievements in epidemic prevention and control nationwide.

The 10 award recipients include doctors Nguyen Dang Quang from Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Rehabilitation - Treatment of Occupational Diseases, Le Tuan Thanh from the Network of Companion Doctors, Le Xuan Tung from the National Children's Hospital, Dang Van Hoa from the General Hospital in the Northern Province of Bac Giang, Dang Thi Yen Vy from My Phuoc Hospital in the Southern Province of Binh Duong, Le Thi Lan the National Mental Hospital No.2, Le Minh Ngoc from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, Lo Thi Thanh Hop working for the Medical Center of Nam Po District of the Northern Province of Dien Bien and Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Duc Tien of 19 -8 (August 19) Hospital of the Ministry of Public Security, Major Vu Son Giang from the Military Hospital 175 of the Ministry of Public Security.

The typical Vietnamese Young Doctor Award is an annual award jointly organized by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Central Vietnam Youth Union, the Central Vietnam Young Physicians Association and the Ministry of Health.

After nine years, the award has honored 200 young doctors with many contributions and dedication in the cause of protecting, caring for and improving people's health.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Dan Thuy