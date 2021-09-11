Switchboard launched to support Covid-19 patients

At the event (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Military Hospital 175, 80 percent of Covid-19 patients are mild or asymptomatic. The number of new cases has increased, leading to an overload in treatment while there is too much coronavirus-related information. Therefore, consultancy for Covid-19 treatment at home has become a necessity for people.

The switchboard will give advice on the treatment of Covid-19, common diseases, chronic diseases, and administrative-related issues. The consultant will speak in Vietnamese and English.

Regarding counseling on Covid-19, if a patient has mild or moderate illness and does not need to be hospitalised, the consultant can advise the patient on how to treat at home. If the patient is seriously ill and needs to be hospitalised, the consultant will provide an emergency hotline for him/her.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and head of the government's special working group on Covid-19 prevention and control in HCM City and southern localities, praised the proactive and creative spirit of the Military Hospital 175 in establishing the multi-channel switchboard.

He emphasised that it is necessary and in line with current practical needs, adding that the hospital is the first unit of the army to do so.

The switchboard does not only support residents in HCM City, but also help those in neighbouring provinces, even the people of the whole country in seeking advice on prevention, control and treatment of Covid-19. The hospital's creativity will help the government and people of HCM City to soon control and defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

