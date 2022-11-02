Surgeons of Gia Dinh People's Hospital succeed in removing 22-kg tumor

Medical workers ask the girl's health condition after the operation

Before that, around July 2022, the patient who was living and studying abroad noticed that her abdomen was getting bigger, lower abdominal pain, and poor eating. Realizing that her health was getting weaker and weaker and her stomach was more tense resulting in vomiting a lot, the patient decided to return home. At 11 pm on October 26, the patient was hospitalized at Gia Dinh People's Hospital in a state of poor health.

The ultrasound results showed that the hypogastric region on both sides had a cystic structure, inside there were many cystic septa with dimensions of 370x316mm.

After looking at the girl’s test results and consultations, medical workers realized they had to perform an operation to save her life as the ovarian polycystic tumor was too large. Therefore, at 10:30 am on October 28, a surgery team including obstetrics, anesthesiology, and gastroenterology doctors was set up for the operation. They succeed in removing the left ovary tumor and remove the appendix.

A tumor with a size of 370 mm, weighing 7.5 kg and 14.5 liters of fluid was removed from the patient's body in the sigh of relief of the surgical team. The surgery ended at 13:30 on the same day.

Dr. Nguyen Pham Huy Hung, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Gia Dinh People's Hospital, said that the possibility of intestinal adhesions and complications due to anesthesia is always very high during the operation because the tumor is so large. Therefore, it requires smooth coordination between many specialties and anesthesiology and resuscitation crews.

The surgeons must perform the dissection accurately and quickly, limiting blood loss and avoiding damage to other organs in the abdomen, shortening the surgery time, and ensuring the patient's safety.

After surgery, the patient continued to be resuscitated and monitored at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department. Just a few days after surgery, the patient was eating well, personal activities were normal and she was discharged on November 1.

According to Dr. Bui Chi Thuong, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Gia Dinh People's Hospital, large tumors have the potential for cancer. Without early surgery, the tumor will grow larger and larger, making the patient heavy in the abdomen, and compressing the bladder and rectum. Patients with large ovarian tumors will have difficulty in urinating, frequent urination and constipation.

In addition, the tumor can also compress the ureter causing hydronephrosis, the longer it is, the more likely it is to affect life.

He advised women to have periodic health check-ups to detect diseases early and if there are abnormal signs of menstruation, they should visit obstetricians and gynecologists for examination and treatment.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan