Sub-variant BA.5 predominating among infection cases daily: Ministry

Ministry of Health announces that sub-variant BA.5 is predominating among infection cases daily

On the afternoon of September 4, the Ministry of Health said that during the day, the country had 6,390 more people recovered from Covid-19, bringing the number of recoveries to more than 10.2 million. Worse, amongst Covid-19 infection cases, 89 are severe patients requiring oxygen and mechanical ventilation.

Along with that, the Ministry of Health recorded that one in the Northern Province of Thanh Hoa succumbed to the coronavirus and 1,390 new cases of Covid-19. Medical workers across the country have administered more than 257.3 million vaccine shots.

In order to limit the number of Covid-19 patients who become seriously ill and die, the Ministry of Health required hospitals to increase consultations at hospitals, consult with their peers in large infirmaries to seek professional advice and minimize the transfer of patients to big medical facilities.

Especially, severe cases and suspected cases being treated in hospitals need to undergo PCR tests to curb the spread of the disease.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan