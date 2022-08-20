Southern localities face surge in dengue fever cases

Illustrative photo



Currently, 1,777 people are being treated for dengue fever at the hospitals , comprising 147 severe cases, 17 patients under mechanical ventilator support and four cases under dialysis treatment.

The suburban districts of Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi along with Thu Duc City had the highest infectious cases.The Center for Disease Control in Binh Duong Province reported 17 deaths by dengue fever and 10,582 infectious cases so far.Similarly, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province recorded more than 9,600 dengue fever cases, an increase of 13.4 times over the last year. Of these, six people were killed by the disease.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong