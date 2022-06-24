Software for donated organ management, allocation launched

The first kidney transplant case in Thong Nhat Hospital



Dr. Du Thi Ngoc Thu, Head of the Donated Organ Allocation Unit in Cho Ray Hospital, informed that all information of people donating organs and waiting for donated organs is encrypted to ensure confidentiality. They are then ranked according to specific categories. Based on the compatibility scale (after medical tests), waiting time, age, geographic distance, medical conditions, the software will automatically and objectively select the most suitable person to receive the donated organ, completely eliminating any cheating.

Dr. Pham Ngoc Thach, Deputy Director of the Children Hospital No.2, shared that for a long time, organ transplants in the hospital are from donors with the same bloodline as patients. However, with the increasing number of patients waiting for donated organs in the hospital, it is necessary to employ the software to effectively select donated organ sources from brain dead people while still maintaining the transparency of the process. This will hopefully increase the recovery rate of children patients here.

Since 2019, the three above hospitals have cooperated to carry out the project ‘Inter-hospital Allocation Network on Humanitarian Organ Donation’, focusing mostly on developing a software piece for distributing donated organs fairly.

At present, the software only has information of residents in Ho Chi Minh City waiting for organ donation. In the near future, the scale will be expanded nationwide to eliminate illegal organ trading.

In related news, Thong Nhat Hospital has just successfully treated two cases of transplanted kidney with the help of Cho Ray Hospital.

The first case, a 17-year-old boy in HCMC received the donated kidney from his mother. His status is stable now and is allowed to go home. The second is also a 17-year-old boy who received hemodialysis continuously in 3 years. On June 14, he underwent kidney transplant from his father and is now quite medically stable.

Dr. Nguyen Bach, Head of the Department of Nephrology and Hemodialysis in Thong Nhat Hospital, reported that there are now 200 patients receiving hemodialysis there. 10-20 percent of them are in need of kidney transplant. To perform operation for the two cases above, the hospital went through a process of professional assessment, socio-economic analysis of possible results before selecting donors.

With such a high demand on performing organ transplant operations in HCMC now, having more medical facilities with professional qualifications to implement the transplant techniques is such good news to patients waiting for their turn.

By Thanh Son, Kim Huyen – Translated by Yen Nhi