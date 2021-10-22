SGGP newspaper, Phuc Khang Company donate medical protective suits to hospitals





Representatives of the newspaper and the company have given donations to Thu Duc City Hospital, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, Pham Ngoc Thach Hospital, the Field Hospital No. 14 located in Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital.

Deputy Director of Gia Dinh People's Hospital Dr. Nguyen Hoang Hai thanked Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Phuc Khang Company for precious gifts which are big encouragement for the medical workers of the hospital.

He added that currently, the Covid-19 epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City is gradually being controlled with a decrease in infection cases yet many patients with Covid-19 are still being treated at medical facilities. These donations of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper and benefactors will be a real motivation for the frontline medical force while they are caring for and treating Covid-19 patients.

The above-mentioned donation of 4,000 medical protective suits and 2,400 medical masks is part of the program to give medical protective equipment to prevent epidemics for hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City. The program has been carried out by Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper and other philanthropists throughout the past time.





By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan