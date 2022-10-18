Hong Phong General Clinic

Inspectors announced that it had just sanctioned many polyclinics, and cosmetic and dental clinics for violating medical examination and treatment activities. Specifically, the Hong Phong General Clinic at 160-162 Le Hong Phong Street in Ward 3 of District 5 of Hong Phong Medical Service Company was fined an amount of VND 200 million for violating medical examination and treatment regulations.

Moreover, the clinic was deprived of the license for medical examination and treatment within four months. Plus, the medical examination and treatment practice certificate of the person in charge of the facility's expertise was revoked within three months.

The clinic was suspended because it has provided medical examination and treatment services beyond the scope of expertise in the operation license as well as failed to satisfy one of the following conditions after having been granted a license for medical examination and treatment and to use drugs that have not yet been granted a certificate of circulation registration.

Besides, the ANITA Aesthetic Institute at 282 Cao Thang Street in Ward 12 of District 10 under the ANITA Cosmetology Institute Company received an administrative fine of an amount of VND160 million for providing medical examination and treatment services without operating licenses; advertising medical examination and treatment services without operating licenses.

The ANITA Aesthetic Institute was suspended to supply medical examination and treatment activities of the establishment within 18 months. Furthermore, it was forced to remove advertisements without a license for medical examination and treatment.

The ANITA Aesthetic Institute’s consultant Le Thu Trinh was fined VND 35.5 million and plastic surgery assistant Bui Phuong Nam was fined VND 35.7 million for medical examination and treatment without a practicing certificate. Both of them were forced to return illegal money from commiting violations.

ANITA Aesthetic Institute

Inspectors of the municipal Department of Health also decided to sanction JP Dentist at 556 Dien Bien Phu Street in Ward 11 of District 10 belonging to Smile Beauty Company with the amount of VND 54 million. The JP Dentist's license for medical examination and treatment was withdrawn for three months while the medical examination and treatment practice certificate of the person in charge of the facility's expertise was taken back for two months.

Inspectors threw the book on the clinic because the establishment was making medical examination and treatment books but failing to fully record them in accordance with the present law and employing practitioners without a practicing certificate.

Also at this facility, dentist Pham Thi Thu Ha was fined an amount of VND2 million and she was deprived of the medical examination and treatment practice certificate for two months for making unclear records according to the form prescribed by law. Moreover, assistant Dang Thuy Linh and nurse Huynh Trong Nhan each were forced to pay a fine of VND35.2 million for medical examination and treatment without having been granted a practicing certificate as well as to pay back the illegal profit of VND200,000 for violation.

Inspectors of the Department of Health also sanctioned the Aesthetic Specialist Clinic of Davika Luxury Company at 44 Street No. 6 - Cityland Park Hills in Ward 10 of Go Vap District VND90 million in addition to suspending the operation of the establishment for a period of 12 months for providing medical examination and treatment services without a medical examination and treatment license.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Anh Quan