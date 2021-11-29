Several localities in Mekong Delta lift Covid-19 pandemic category to level 3

On the same day, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee of Soc Trang Tran Van Lau signed a new decision on classifying the Covid-19 pandemic. From midnight of November 29, the locality will be categorized as level 3.

Specifically, the People’s Committee of Soc Trang Province yesterday issued an official letter on strengthening the Covid-19 prevention and control in the whole province. The local authorities required the residents to stay at home from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the next day, starting from November 28 upon the new notification.Some special cases are allowed to travel on the timeline above, including ambulances, forces involved in the fight against Covid-19 and natural disasters; editors and reporters of press agencies, publication staff; repairmen fixing electricity, water, information and technical system; means of transport carrying essential goods and foodstuff, materials serving for production; workers serving for import-export activities and gasoline stations.In the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, the Provincial People’s Committee also lifted the pandemic level from 2 to 3, starting from November 30.Accordingly, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long Province assigned the Provincial Department of Health to collaborate with other relevant units, agencies and localities to announce the pandemic level for residents, organizations and enterprises to proactively carry out the pandemic prevention and control measures in accordance with the regulations.The People’s Committee of Tra Vinh Province yesterday informed that the Covid-19 patients and close contacts of Covid-19 patients who faced difficulties during the home isolation can directly call via two hotlines 02943.888.777 and 02943.888.333.The current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the locality is complicated and unprecedented amid new coronavirus surges. By November 27, the province confirmed 7,340 Covid-19 cases, of which 4,124 infections are performed isolation at centralized medical facilities and 2,758 cases carry out self-isolation at home.The medical sector of Ben Tre Province yesterday performed the first-shot Covid-19 vaccination for high-school students. It is expected that 38,159 high-school students will be vaccinated by November 30.

By staff writers – Translated by Huyen Huong