Roughly 15,525 HCMC residents receive Covid-19 vaccine shots during National Day

Specifically, roughly 5,394 children from 5 to under 12 years old were vaccinated during the holiday while approximately 1,774 children from 12 to under 18 years old got the vaccines. A total of 8,357 people aged 18 and over have received Covid-19 vaccine shots so far.

By the end of September 4, the southern metropolis had administered 23,302,144 vaccine shots including 8,671,015 first shots and 7,710,597 second shots. About 689,422 people got additional shots and more than 7 million got boosters. Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement the peak month of Covid-19 vaccination for children from 5 to under 18 years old until the end of September 30.

The Department of Health also requested the Department of Education and Training, relevant departments, and agencies, to coordinate with people's committees in districts and Thu Duc City to strengthen communication and encourage parents to take their children to vaccination venues for vaccine shots.

In particular, students go back to their schools this month; hence, it is a favorable time for educational institutions to strengthen propaganda and mobilize parents to agree for their children to receive the Covid vaccines.

In addition to vaccination at educational institutions, at hospitals, at health centers, and at health stations for children in high-risk groups, the health sector has organized mobile vaccination vehicles to vaccinate students at schools.

The Department of Health has urged parents to take children to medical facilities for vaccination to protect their children.

Up to now, the World Health Organization has affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines are a crucial weapon in the pandemic response and protect against severe disease and death.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan