Representative hailed for contributions to Vietnam-WHO ties





Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam (R) receives Dr Kidong Park, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam (Source: baochinhphu.vn)



Sharing his memorable time in Vietnam when the country struggled against the Covid-19 pandemic, Park highly valued Vietnam’s efforts to learn and apply international experience and roll out creative prevention and control measures.

The Vietnamese Government has coped with Covid-19 in a timely, strong and drastic manner through the approach to the entire society with an efficient system of emergency public health supervision and response and highly qualified medical force, he said, highlighting the rising public awareness in Vietnam in actively implementing prevention and control measures.

Particularly, the country’s success in the super-fast vaccination campaign has turned Vietnam into one of the countries with highest vaccination coverage in the work, he noted.

For his part, Dam lauded the support from WHO and Park in particular to Vietnam in the pandemic fight as well as in all medical areas over the past more than 40 years.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that in his new position, Dr. Park will continue to make positive contributions to the cooperation between the WHO and Vietnam in the medical area, thus helping Vietnam complete the goal of modernising and perfecting the country’s healthcare system towards fair, effective, developed orientations, meeting the rising and more diverse demands of people in protecting, caring and improving health, reducing the rates of morbidity and mortality, lengthening life expectancy, improving quality of life, and achieving and overfulfilling the targets set out in the strategy of caring and protecting people's health in the 2020 – 2030 period.

VNA