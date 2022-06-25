Registration number of Viet A Company's SARS-CoV-2 test kit revoked

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health (MoH) decided to revoke the circulation of medical equipment 2000001ĐKLH/BYT-TB-CT issued by the Ministry of Health under Decision No. 5071/QD-BYT dated December 4 of 2020.The registered company is Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company. The production company is Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company Branch in Binh Duong Province in 1/9A National Highway 1A, Binh Duong 2 Quarter, An Binh Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province. The medical equipment owner is Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company.
Medical equipment name is In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Directive detecting RNA of SARS-CoV-2, type LightPower iVASARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR Kit.
The Ministry of Health stated that the decision was valid from the signed day and canceled the contents related to Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company in Decision No. 5071/QD-BYT dated December 4, 2020, of the Minister of Health on the publication of the list of medical devices granted with the registration numbers for circulation in Vietnam.