Registration number of Viet A Company's SARS-CoV-2 test kit revoked

Accordingly, the Ministry of Health (MoH) decided to revoke the circulation of medical equipment 2000001ĐKLH/BYT-TB-CT issued by the Ministry of Health under Decision No. 5071/QD-BYT dated December 4 of 2020.

The registered company is Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company . The production company is Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company Branch in Binh Duong Province in 1/9A National Highway 1A, Binh Duong 2 Quarter, An Binh Ward, Di An City, Binh Duong Province. The medical equipment owner is Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company.Medical equipment name is In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Directive detecting RNA of SARS-CoV-2, type LightPower iVASARS-CoV-2 1st RT-rPCR Kit.The Ministry of Health stated that the decision was valid from the signed day and canceled the contents related to Viet A Technology Joint Stock Company in Decision No. 5071/QD-BYT dated December 4, 2020, of the Minister of Health on the publication of the list of medical devices granted with the registration numbers for circulation in Vietnam.

By Quoc Lap- Translated by Huyen Huong