Rates of diabetes among young people in Vietnam on the rise

Medical workers are examinating patients at the event

The figure was released at a diabetes club today by the Department of Endocrinology - Neurology - Respiratory - Gastroenterology of the Hue Central Hospital 2 in coordination with the Association of Endocrinology – Diabetes in the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue.

At the event, doctors also disseminated common knowledge about diabetes, nutrition, injection, and post-insulin monitoring, self-care, home treatment, and detection of complications of the disease, and the importance of cooperation and adherence to the treatment prescribed by doctors; thereby contributing to better management and treatment of outpatients, improving the quality of life for diabetic patients.

Moreover, doctors provided free blood sugar tests, blood pressure measurements, and eye examinations for the early diagnosis of 300 patients and their family relatives. Any poverty-stricken people with cataract complications will be supported operation fee. Those who are at high risk of diabetes will be screened free of charge.

In particular, newly-discovered diabetic patients after the screening will be included in the hospital's diabetes monitoring and management program.

In Vietnam, the proportion of patients with diabetes is increasing rapidly in all cities and provinces; worse, the number of patients has doubled within 10 years.

Diabetes is increasing day by day due to an inactive lifestyle, improper diet leading to obesity, and metabolic disorders. Especially, more young people have been recorded to have the disease, even young children 9 - 13 years old and young people 20 - under 30 years old.

While people’s knowledge of medicine is still limited, they are often diagnosed at a late stage and often go to the hospital with serious complications and the economic burden caused by diabetes is very huge.

According to the statistics of the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) updated at the event, in 2021, about 537 million people worldwide from the age of 20 to 79 were reported to have diabetes. Furthermore, it released a prediction that there will be some 643 million people with diabetes in 2030 and 784 million people in 2045.

However, nearly half of people living with diabetes aged 20-79 are undiagnosed accounting for 46.5 percent. Diabetes is the cause of 6.7 million deaths in 2021, an average of 1 death every 5 seconds.

Prevalence has been rising more rapidly in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation.

Worse, 12 percent of global health expenditure in recent years is spent on adults with diabetes, in 2017 it was US$727 billion, and as per estimation, it will increase to $776 billion by 2045.

By Van Thang – Translated by Uyen Phuong