Quarantine for fully vaccinated Covid-19 contacts shortened to five days

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

In a document sent to localities and agencies on February 21, the ministry said the people should receive the final dose at least 14 days before or recover from the disease within three months.

They will be quarantined at home, lodging facilities or qualified establishments, the document said.

During the quarantine period, they will take a Covid-19 test on the fifth day. If the test result turns out negative, they will be under medical self-monitoring for another five days and seriously follow the health ministry’s 5K message - Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).

Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated will be quarantined for seven days at home, lodging facilities and other establishments, and test for Covid-19 on the seventh day of the quarantine. They would be under medical self-monitoring for the next three days if the result is negative.

For Covid-19 patients, their home quarantine and treatment will be removed after seven days and their antigen test result is negative.

If the test result is positive, the quarantine will be extended for another 10 days for patients fully vaccinated and 14 days for patients partially vaccinated.

Vietnamplus