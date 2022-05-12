Proposal for fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine submitted before May 25

In its document to health departments in provinces and cities, the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology / Pasteur Institute, and functional units about the 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the Ministry asked local health departments to propose the demand for the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, Pasteur Institute according to the management zoning before May 25 and to the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology before May 30 so that these bodies can synthesize and propose the number of vaccines.

Priority is given to the fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccine to people including those aged 50 years and older, people aged 18 years or older with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, people aged 18 and over in the high-risk groups for exposure to Covid-19 such as health workers, frontline officials, workers, and employees working in industrial zones. The minimum interval between the fourth and the third shots is four months. People who have contracted Covid-19 after receiving the third dose will delay three months after contracting Covid-19.

On the same day, the country reported 2,758 new Covid-19 cases, a decrease of 96 cases compared to the previous day. At the same time, the country recorded 2,589 more recoveries from Covid-19 disease and two deaths.

Regarding Covid-19 vaccination, more than 216.1 million doses have been given to people nationwide including more than 2 million children from 5 to under 12 years old.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan