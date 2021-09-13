Programme to reduce mortality rate among under-five children approved

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The programme will be implemented across the country, especially in disadvantaged mountainous and ethnic minority areas, in line with issued roadmaps, strategies and policies, towards improving the health of and minimizing the mortality rate among under-five children.

Under the programme, intervention packages and practices that have proven effective at home and abroad will be applied, focusing on taking care of women during pregnancy and at and after childbirth; caring for newborns under professional procedures recommended by the Ministry of Health; effectively managing infectious diseases and preventing accidents and injuries for caring for under-one and under-five children; controlling emerging diseases and the return of vaccination-related diseases.

Communication campaigns will be enhanced and diversified to promote awareness and behaviour changes of policy makers, managers and elected deputies at all levels in order to create favourable conditions for building policies and mobilizing resources for the programme.

Attention will be paid to ensuring the number of health workers who are giving medical advices and consultation to people, investment in infrastructure and equipment for provincial and district-level hospitals, with priority given to those in mountainous and ethnic minority regions. Priority will also be given to investment in improving the capacity for , and raising public awareness of the importance to implement beneficial behaviours and gradually eliminate harmful behaviours in child health care.

Priority will also be given to interference in the form of financial mechanisms such as health service packages in communal clinics, incentives to encourage pregnant women and caregivers to take their children to medical facilities for checkups and medical treatment.

Vietnamplus