Professional council set up to clarify jaw osteonecrosis cases in HCMC

The Department of Medical Examination and Treatment under the Ministry of Health sent an official dispatch to the Dental Hospital, the Central Maxillofacial Center in Ho Chi Minh City and Cho Ray Hospital requested to report the patient's situation with osteonecrosis of the jaw.

Also related to this issue, representatives of some specialized hospitals in Hanoi said that they have not admitted patients with post-jawbone necrosis after having Covid-19.

According to Associate Professor Pham Tuan Canh, Director of the Central Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, currently, the hospital has not seen any patients with osteonecrosis of the jaw to visit. He added that the infirmary will notify immediately if it admits these cases. These cases related to Covid-19 require further research.

Meanwhile, according to Mr. Tran Cao Binh, Director of the National Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology, jaw bone necrosis can be seen in immunocompromised patients, who use corticosteroids for a long time when infected with bacteria and fungi can lead to bone inflammation, causing necrosis.

The Department of Medical Examination and Treatment proposed that the directors of the two hospitals above urgently report the situation of patients who come for examination, and treatment results of osteonecrosis of the jaw from February 2022 to the present before July 16.

At the same time, a professional council was established to consider and determine the cause of the disease and factors related to the above pathology. The Department of Medical Examination and Treatment also suggested that the above hospitals should continue to pay attention to treatment for these special patients.

Moreover, at the same time, the abovementioned hospitals should have accurate information based on science and propose measures for people to proactively prevent and avoid confusion and instability in society.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan