Private Covid-19 treatment options offered to reduce overloading at hospitals

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (3rd, R) takes the quarantine check at Kim Cuong Xanh hotel in District 1.



The municipal authorities have further measures to ensure containment, such as expanding the system of mobile healthcare station and field hospital, mobilizing hotels and private medical facilities to convert into quarantine and treatment facilities.

The HCMC Department of Health has proposed the municipal People’s Committee to approve an experimental program on allowing private healthcare units to offer treatment with payment options to Covid-19 patients.

Private medical facilities can register for turning into a mobile healthcare station with the local medical centers of districts to monitor and treat 50-100 F0 (Covid-19 patient) cases at home. The station will have at least three medical staff and essential medical equipment. The state budget will be used to pay for Covid-19 treatments at mobile healthcare stations.

Besides, patients can choose Covid-19 treatment at private health facilities and doctors whom they want to treat them at home, and pay for their private treatment.

Private medical facilities must publicize the cost of treatment and pay forms of tax in accordance with tax policy guidelines.

Private hospitals participating in Covid-19 treatment must have license for medical examination and treatment, quarantine area equipped with essential medical equipment required by the Ministry of Health and the HCMC Health Department.

The state budget pay costs of Covid-19 treatments in these hospitals, including medical procedures and quarantine, medical supplies and equipment, funeral fee not exceeding VND17 million per person, excluding special room and meal and other personal convenient services.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said that the city has currently 64 private hospitals, 215 general clinics and 6,223 specialized clinics, and more than 9,000 private drugstores.

The city’s private health sector has participated in many activities during the fight against Covid-19, including collecting samples for mass testing, vaccination, caring for F0 cases at home and hospitals.

In addition, around 80 hotels in the city have signed up to become paid quarantine facilities for suspected cases, Covid-19 patients and those entering the country. These designated hotels have been checked for the safety and isolation requirements. They have to meet the highest standard of cleanliness and services, such as room cleaning, laundry and food services to ensure the well-being of their guests. Training should be provided to all staff to protect themselves and others at all times, including proper use of face masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

The paid quarantine accommodation facilities must inform quarantine regulations in reception area, rooms; provide medical masks for guests during the period of isolation; and avoid organizing large gatherings; coordinate with local health units to monitor quarantined people. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of all common areas, guest rooms and work rooms have to be implemented in accordance with the instructions of healthcare workers.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh