Price gouging of at-home Covid-19 testing kits



A lot of drugstores in Hanoi such as Ngoc Khanh, Lang Ha, Vu Trong Phung, Phuong Mai streets, have been selling many different test kits with prices ranging from VND90,000 to VND130,000 a set with different types. However, a customer can buy 5-10 sets because drug stores announced they are running short of the item.

At a drug store on Vu Trong Phung Street, a shop assistant announced a Korean test kit that had been licensed by the Ministry of Health is priced at VND95,000 a set and each person could only buy a maximum of 10 sets. For anyone who wants a cheaper set of the test kit and buys the good in bulk, the shop assistant suggested buying Chinese-made test kits at the price of VND 70,000- VND80,000 a set.

In the past few weeks, prices of many test kits have been pushed up by 10 percent-20 percent due to insufficient supply and increased demand, even the price is adjusted daily according to the number of infection cases.

Many southern localities have seen a shortage of test kits. For instance, in Binh Phuoc Province’s Dong Xoai City, shop assistants of many pharmacies said that test kits were completely out of stock and there is indeed a disruption in supply for many days. They added that they did not know when the item would be available again.

According to owners of several pharmacies on DT741 street, anyone wishing to buy a large number of test kits must pay a deposit in advance of five days, but they can only buy Chinese-made test kits.

In Dong Nai Province, many private drugstores at Phan Dinh Phung Street and Cach Mang Thang 8 Street offered quick test kits at the price of VND 85,000-VND120,000 a set, depending on the type. Owners of many drugstores in this area said that because the input price is quite high, they have to raise the price to make a profit.

In Binh Duong Province, prices of test kits in recent days have increased by an average of VND5,000-VND15,000 a set. An employee of the pharmacy counter H.L in Yersin Street in Thu Dau Mot City said that before the Humasis test kit cost about VND70,000 but due to limited supply presently, the selling price has increased to VND100,000 a set. Worse, the pharmacy L.L. in Phu Cuong ward in Thu Dau Mot City is selling at VND105,000 for the same test kit.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen warned of speculation, hoarding to increase prices unreasonably due to the high demand of people in the context of the complicated Covid-19 epidemic.

The Ministry of Health recommended that manufacturers and importers of Covid-19 test kits increase production and import activities to ensure the supply. Distributors and retailers were required to publicize and update prices not to collect goods and increase prices.

In the Mekong Delta provinces, the purchase and sale of test kits are normal, the price is stable. Specifically, at medical stores in An Giang, Dong Thap, and Kien Giang provinces, the price of a quick test kit fluctuates around VND 70,000-90,000 a set.





By staff writers- Translated by Anh Quan