President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits City Children's Hospital

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and medical staff



He made the statement while leading the delegation to visit and work at the City Children's Hospital in Binh Chanh District, HCMC. Attending the delegation were Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee and leaders of agencies in the city.

President Phuc said that in the past time, the City Children's Hospital has done well its task of medical examination and treatment of children. Successful separation operation on the conjoined twins in 2020 performed by surgeons of the hospital is the highlight. Since the Covid-19 pandemic occurred in Ho Chi Minh City, the hospital has established the field hospital for treatment of Covid-19 patients and it successfully treated many pediatric patients with Covid-19.

The City Children's Hospital is a newly established hospital with young medical staff; therefore, the President highly appreciated the high responsibility of the infirmary’s staff members during the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Truong Quang Dinh, Director of the City Children's Hospital said that during the prolonged Covid-19 epidemic, the City Children's Hospital is one of the pioneers in the battle of the Covid-19 epidemic. Furthermore, the hospital has coordinated to manage a field hospital and Covid-19 treatment No. 4 with more than 4,000 beds.

So far, around 16,000 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the hospitals. While providing medical treatment for Covid-19 patients, the hospital still maintains medical services for patients with common diseases.

According to Dr. Truong Quang Dinh, most pediatric patients at the hospital are from HCMC’s outlying district Binh Chanh and from provinces in the Mekong Delta. Because the traffic situation has not been connected among provinces in the region, it has raised difficulties for patients who want to come to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Therefore, the hospital suggested that the government should improve traffic conditions to facilitate patients' travel from the provinces to HCMC. In addition, the city should focus on vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 12 to 17 years old.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc asks child patients's condition



By Thanh An –Translated by Anh Quan