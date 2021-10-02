Deputy Health MInister Tran Van Thuan check Vietnamese-made Nanocovax vaccine (Photo: SGGP)



The aim of the program is to strive for all of the domestically-manufactured vaccines to meet national standards that are substantially the same as international standards ensuring the national expanded vaccination program. Moreover, the program will gradually help bring Vietnamese vaccines to the international market.

Moreover, the program will help master the technology of producing ten types of vaccines and produce at least three types of vaccines by 2025. It will help forward the country’s technology to produce 15 types of vaccines and produce at least five types of vaccines by 2030.

According to the decision, all organizations and enterprises engaging in research activities and technology transfer for vaccine production are entitled to preferential policies as national products and high-tech products prioritized for development investment and technology transfer.

The Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers will enjoy full support for research, clinical trials, trial production, testing, insurance, and financial support for volunteers.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan