PPP method only applied to construction of medical examination infrastructure

Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee of Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh reports the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment at the NA’s session



This morning, Chairwoman of the National Assembly's Committee of Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh reported the draft amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment at the NA’s session.

Ms. Nguyen Thuy Anh said that in the process of revising the draft Law, the Government proposed to allow the addition of an item on clinical trials and the delegate proposed to supplement regulations on responsibilities of medical examination establishments and treatment in the purchase of liability insurance for practitioners and the establishment during medical examination and treatment.

The regulation of the above-mentioned contents is necessary to ensure that regulations related to human rights are provided for by law and to protect practitioners as well as medical examination and treatment facilities against risks that may occur in the course of medical examination and treatment, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly has listened to public opinions and have added it in the draft Law, said Ms. Anh.

A number of other notable new policies have also been noted and included in the draft. For example, regarding regulations related to first aid, the draft law stipulates two types of emergency organization comprising emergency at medical examination and treatment establishments and outpatient emergency.

In respect of the facilitation of the application, additional regulations on operation, principles and criteria for organization of the out-patient emergency system, payment mechanism, and funding sources for emergency transportation in the hospital should be supplemented in case of an accident, natural disaster or disaster as the basis for the provincial-level People's Committee to organize the emergency system outside of infirmaries in the area.

Regarding socialization in medical examination and treatment activities, there are two options in the draft law which was sent to the National Assembly delegations, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, and committees of the National Assembly for consideration. Through the consultation process, the majority of members in the National Assembly delegations, the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, and committees of the National Assembly chose the second option which clearly stipulates forms of socialization, especially specifies the form of investment in the form of public-private partnership, which is only applicable in the establishment of medical examination and treatment facilities and the building of infrastructure.

Regarding the price of medical examination and treatment services , the Standing Committee of the National Assembly has directed related agencies in coordination with the agency in charge of drafting to listen to the opinions of the National Assembly deputies for amendments to the draft law. There were two options that will be sent to National Assembly delegations in provinces and cities for further consideration. Afterward, 17 delegations proposed to choose the first option and 20 delegations proposed to choose the second option.

In the draft law, the state budget will be used to cover expenses not yet included in the price of medical examination and treatment services for state-owned medical examination and treatment establishments and stipulate the roadmap for implementing this compensation from January 1, 2027.





By Anh Phuong – Translated by Anh Quan