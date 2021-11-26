Post-Covid vaccine deaths due to Anaphylaxis: Health experts





On the evening of November 25, the Department of Health of the Northern Province of Thanh Hoa reported on the assessment results of the vaccine safety monitoring board about the incident at Kim Viet Shoes Company in Nong Cong District.

Therefore, the board proposed the Thanh Hoa Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to temporarily stop the injection of Vero Cell vaccine batch B2021103398 across the province while waiting for the Ministry of Health to decide to handle the batch of the vaccine.

Associate professors, health experts of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital’s A9 Emergency Center and from the Office of the National Expanded Immunization Program under the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and doctors, nurses in hospitals in Thanh Hoa Province.

The expert advisory council discussed and then arrived at the conclusion that causes related to preservation, transportation, and inoculation administration procedures have been ruled out.

During the course of vaccination at the company, ten workers were suffering severe reactions after vaccination. All ten cases were detected while they stayed at the injection site for 30 minutes of observation; medical workers were quick to give them emergency treatment according to the Ministry of Health’s guidance.

Three workers were reported dead while one other was in critical condition. Six remaining cases are being monitored and treated at Thanh Hoa Provincial General Hospital.

Prior, as Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper published that on November 24, the Department of Health in the Northern Province of Thanh Hoa reported two post-Covid vaccine deaths linked to the Vero Cell Covid-19 vaccine after receipt of the second dose of the vaccine.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong