PM urges to prepare for new variant Omicron

On the evening of November 30, the Government Office sent Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s direction on strengthening the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to the PM’s direction, in the face of complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemic caused by the Omicron variant in the world and the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic in the country, in order to proactively control, prevent and control the epidemic, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested the Minister of Health to keep tracking on the development of the epidemic caused by the Omicron variant and prepare plans on vaccines, therapeutic drugs and measures to prevent and control the epidemic in accordance with the new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Health to guide localities, especially Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to strengthen measures to prevent and control the epidemic as well as speed up the vaccination rollout to ensure residents’ safety.

Additionally , the Ministry ought to take heed of human resources, supplies and equipment for high-risk areas where the epidemic is developing unforeseeably and proactive measures to treat new infections early to limit the number of severe cases and death.

Last but not least, the Ministry should create favorable conditions for organizations and companies to import and produce drugs to treat Covid-19 and promote testing, technology transfer, production of vaccines and drugs to treat Covid-19 in the country.

Prior, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also asked the Ministry of Health to proactively follow the evolution of the epidemic situation caused by the new strain of Omicron in addition to regular discussion with the World Health Organization to update accurate information about this variant on November 29. Upon that basis, the Ministry will propose appropriate and effective solutions and measures to prevent and control the epidemic.

The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defense, and relevant ministries and agencies must direct related agencies to increase people’s travel to and from countries where a new case of Omicron infection has been detected to prevent the risk of entry and spread of this variant into our country.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan