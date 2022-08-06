PM urges maintaining vigilance against Covid-19

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)



Speaking at the meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the leader stressed the significance of vaccination, and urged ministries, agencies and localities, particularly the Ministry of Health, to step up the communication work.

The resurgence of Covid-19 outbreak must be prevented, said PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, emphasising the three pillars in the fight – testing, quarantine and treatment.Given the appearance of new epidemics, the PM said it is necessary to ensure resources, the quality of preventive health care and medical infrastructure, and enhance grassroots health care.Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan reported at the meeting that in the first seven months of this year, the country recorded over 9 million cases of Covid-19, of which the number of recoveries reached more than 8.5 million and fatalities, 11,000.As of August 4, some 247 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered, putting Vietnam among the countries with the highest vaccination coverage.PM Chinh requested that targeted groups should receive the third and fourth shots, and children aged from five to 12 should got the second within this month.The leader reiterated the spirit of safely and flexibly adapting to and effectively controlling the pandemic to accelerate rapid economic recovery and sustainable development.He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to give guidelines on bidding procedures relating to the procurement of medical equipment, and handle obstacles to the work.More than VND82 trillion (US$3.5 billion) has been allocated so far, benefiting 728,488 employers and 49.94 million employees and other groups affected by the pandemic, the leader noted, asking the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to instruct localities to better implement such policies.Chinh also called for greater efforts in the fight against corruption and stronger international cooperation in Covid-19 prevention and control.At the meeting, representatives of localities suggested the Government pay more attention to policies towards health workers at the grassroots level and preventive health care sector.The Ministry of Health should upgrade Covid-19 prevention and control measures at industrial parks, and production and business facilities, and continue to help localities with medical supplies in the combat, they said.

Vietnamplus