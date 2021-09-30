PM requires to study specific regulations to reopen HCMC economy

Accordingly, the Prime Minister assigned Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to chair and collaborate with Deputy Minister of National Defense, Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong to study, give and report detailed proposals to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed Decision No.1639/QD-TTG on setting up a fund to acquire 20 million doses of Vero Cell vaccines against Covid-19 produced by China's Sinopharm following the proposals of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health.
By September 29, the Ministry of Health confirmed 23,568 more recovered Covid-19 cases which is the highest number of recovered patients in a day since the pandemic outbreak in the country, bringing the total recovered ones to 583,509.
On the same day, the country recorded 162 deaths related to Covid-19 in 11 provinces and cities, bringing the total number of deaths due to the disease to 19,098, accounting for 2.5 percent of the total infections. Besides, the National Management System for Covid-19 cases updated 8,758 more SARS-CoV-2 infections, including 4,984 cases in the community.
On the same day, the working delegation of the Ministry of Health and the experts involving in the clinical trial of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine named ARCT-154 vaccines worked with leaders of Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh Province where is being performed a clinical trial of this vaccine.
The first routine of ARCT-154 vaccines was completed in two provinces of Bac Ninh and Vinh Long. It is expected that the phase 3a will be finished on November 24. The experts will review and report the result of the trials on December 30 and if the result meets the requirements, they will submit to the authorities for granting an emergency license of the vaccine.
In related news of vaccine against Covid-19, a ceremony to handle over one million doses of Hayat-Vax Covid-19 vaccine, which are manufactured in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), between G42 Medications Trading LLC and Vietnam Medical Products Import – Export Joint Stock Company (Vimedimex) took place in Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi in the early morning of September 29.