PM requests to monitor people in high-risk groups

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: SGGP)



Under the PM’s request, vaccination teams ought to be set up to go to each alley to make a list of people in high-risk groups. If necessary, health care workers should administer vaccine shots at home so that no one is left behind.

Furthermore, local health sector must take care of and treat people infected with Covid-19. Covid-19 patients should be isolated at home or at a treatment facility according to their condition under medical staff’s monitor.

Currently, the epidemic situation of Covid-19 is still complicated in many countries and regions around the world with potentially dangerous and fast-spreading variants such as Delta and Omicron.

In Vietnam, the Covid-19 epidemic situation is basically under control; nevertheless, the number of new cases tends to increase plus the increase in severe patients and deaths in some localities.

Most of the severe cases and dead people are still mainly people in high-risk groups, people over 50 years old, pregnant women, and people over 18 years old not having received full doses of vaccine yet.

reduce severe cases and deaths due to Covid-19 to protect the health and life of the people, especially those in the group high risk in the context that the whole country is implementing safe and flexible adaptation, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic, promoting recovery and social-economic development, preparing to welcome the New Year and the Lunar New Year.

On the occasion of the Year of the Tiger 2022, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed an official letter 1815 on the management and protection of people at high risk of contracting Covid-19; strengthen treatment on December 26, reduce severe cases and deaths due to Covid-19.



A student given a shot of vaccine (Photo: SGGP) The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Health to ensure timely and adequate distribution of vaccines to localities. Based on current law, the Ministry should create favorable conditions for localities and enterprises to import, transfer technology, and produce drugs to treat Covid-19.

At the same time, the Ministry must take measures to strictly control quality, price, and corruption. Last but not least, the Ministry should guide the management and care for people at high risk.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was asked to closely coordinate with the Ministry of Health and provincial people's committees to have drastic solutions for medical oxygen supply. The PM urged to supply enough oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients in hospitals and medical facilities for the epidemic prevention and control task.

The above-mentioned bodies are responsible for directing associations, manufacturing, and distribution enterprises to increase the production and supply of medical oxygen for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan