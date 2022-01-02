



Yesterday, the Government Office issued the direction of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on vaccination against Covid-19.

According to the PM’s direction, after the policy is approved by a competent authority, the Ministry of Health shall immediately carry out necessary procedures to purchase vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Under the PM’s direction, in order to strengthen the effective implementation of the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, including ensuring enough vaccines and administration of vaccine shots as per the set schedule, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the Minister of Health to promptly take appropriate solutions to ensure that the number of vaccines is sufficient for all ages as planned.

The Ministry will take responsibility before the Party, State, and people for the good performance of this task.

Regarding the Prime Minister's direction on the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Minister of Health must urge medical forces and the army force to promote stronger and more drastic vaccination against Covid-19 to ensure safety. Moreover, the media should raise people’s awareness of the renewed Pfizer vaccine.

At the same time, the Ministry must report the quantity of vaccines to be distributed in January – 2022 and a plan to ensure enough vaccines for children aged 12 years and older to complete the third dose in the first quarter of 2022.

The Prime Minister also requested the Ministry of Health to study information related to Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control measures to direct epidemic prevention and control work, ensuring the effectiveness of the task.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan