PM directs not to make it difficult for returnees for Tet celebration

PM Pham Minh Chinh directs not to make it difficult for returnees for Tet celebration

The PM asked heads of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control in cities and provinces and chairpersons of people's committees to speed up administration of the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On January 19, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam signed Official Letter No. 64 of the Prime Minister on speeding up the completion of Covid-19 vaccination for the effectiveness of the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic during the Lunar New Year 2022.

To implement the Secretariat and the Government’s direction of Covid-19 preventative measures for safe Lunar New Year, especially for workers and employees in companies nationwide, the Prime Minister urged heads of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control in the provinces and cities and chairpersons of provincial and municipal people's committees to carry out vaccination rollout for the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older and the 2nd dose for children from 12 to 17 years old.

The Prime Minister also requested localities to strictly implement the Government’s Resolution 128 and the Ministry of Health’s Guidelines of the implementation of medical and administrative measures related to production, business, and travel activities of people, ensuring scientific and uniformity in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Local administrations should encourage residents and workers to strictly comply with regulations on epidemic prevention and control, especially during the process of moving back to their hometown, and activities during the Tet holiday and returning to work after the Tet holidays.

The Prime Minister assigned the Minister of Health to forecast the epidemic development while studying the world experiences and the World Health Organization’s recommendations based on the country’s real situation.

Moreover, the Ministry must ensure adequate Covid-19 vaccines for localities to fulfill the set goals and vaccination plans.

The Prime Minister also assigned the ministries of Public Security, National Defense, Transport, Health, Information and Communications, Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, relevant agencies, and the people's committees of provinces and cities to strengthen epidemic prevention and control work before, during and after Tet holidays.

Ministries should work with organizations, businesses, and media to propagate safe Tet holidays and sustainable recovery and development.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan