PM calls for resource sharing in vaccine research and production

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The Covid-19 pandemic and health crisis have attested the significance of accelerating vaccine research and production as well as the bio-medical industry, the leader explained.

PM Chinh also stressed the need to promote a modern health sector to effectively cope with diseases and ensure equal access to vaccines and other health products globally.

Vietnam has been focusing on the research and production of vaccines and health products, and the development of the bio-medical industry, he said, calling for support from partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK) that is co-hosting the summit.

As an active, responsible member of the international community, Vietnam commits to closely and effectively coordinating in the research, production and transfer of technologies, helping to stabilise the global supply chain of vaccines and bio-medical products, he pledged.

Briefing the participants on the fight against Covid-19 in Vietnam, the PM said the country has successfully implemented the biggest free vaccination campaign.

The pandemic has been basically brought under control, creating a foundation for rapid, sustainable socio-economic recovery and development, he continued.

In the first nine months of this year, Vietnam’s macro-economy remained stable, inflation was controlled at 2.73 percent and GDP growth reached 8.83 percent, the highest since 2011.

PM Chinh used this occasion to thank international friends, including the RoK, for their donations of vaccines and medical equipment in the pandemic combat.

Together with the World Health Organization (WHO), the RoK is co-hosting the first World Bio Summit in Seoul on October 25-26.

The summit brought together leaders of the vaccine and biology industries to review key innovations and lessons gained during the Covid-19 pandemic, charting new ways to accelerate research and development to strengthen global health security, the WHO said.

It also convened leaders from international organizations, bio and vaccine manufacturing corporations and development partners, to share the latest transformative technological innovation and trends to shape visions and strategic approaches to advance global bio-health.

Vietnamplus