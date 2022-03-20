The PM asks to vaccinate children aged 3 to 5 years old

The Government Office has just issued a document of the Prime Minister's direction on injecting, purchasing, and promoting domestic vaccine production.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the Ministry of Health planned to buy and promote domestic vaccine production, ensuring science, safety, and effectiveness. Moreover, the Ministry should study administration of the fourth dose for adults and the third dose for children.

The Government Office also issued the opinion of Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on the grant of registration certificate for the circulation of the Nanocovax vaccine.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Dam directed the Ministry of Health to urgently implement the Prime Minister's direction on this issue, continue to guide, support businesses in all cases as prescribed by law.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Dan Thuy