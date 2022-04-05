PM asks Covid-19 vaccination for kids to be completed in 2nd quarter

Vietnam prepares Covid-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11.

Under the Government’s resolution No. 14/NQ-CP on the purchase of vaccine, the Ministry of Health previously submitted a vaccine procurement plan for children aged between 5-11. The Ministry of Investment and Planning assessed the plan and then sent it to the Prime Minister for consideration, approval and launch of decision on selecting the appropriate contractors in the special cases specified in Article 26 of the Bidding Law to carry out the purchase of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children from 5 to under 12 years.

Last December, the Ministry of Health submitted to the Government a suggestion for purchasing 21.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years on the basis of the proposal of 63 provinces and cities. However, the ministry has just implemented an adjustment of the vaccine purchasing plan to submit to the Government and the Prime Minister when Vietnam has received Covid-19 vaccine donations for the children's immunization program from countries and organizations in order to ensure the procurement and equitable distribution of vaccines.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asks the Ministry of Health to promptly implement necessary works as soon as possible to complete Covid-19 vaccination plan for children aged 5 and under 12 years of age in the second quarter.

The Ministry of Health had working sessions on the delivery of vaccine doses to Vietnam as soon as possible with Australian Embassy in Vietnam and General Director at Pfizer Vietnam. According to the Health Ministry, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for the Covid-19 vaccination plan for children aged 5 and under 12 years of age. As planned, the first batch of Moderna Covd-19 vaccine will arrive in Vietnam on May 10.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh