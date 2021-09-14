  1. Health

Pilot issuance of QR codes for residents in Districts 7, Cu Chi, Can Gio

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority, the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park and the People's Committees of District 7 and the suburban districts of Cu Chi, Can Gio were proposed to work together for the pilot issuance of QR codes for residents in these districts to go out and participate in production and trading activities.
The proposal aims to help people take part in production activities, doing business and traveling in the three above-mentioned districts which are the first ones to put the coronavirus pandemic under control.
According to the proposal, residents in the districts will be given a QR code on their smartphones while those who can’t afford smartphones will receive QR codes through text messages. Additionally, state organizations and companies will issue QR codes for their employees.
A personal QR code contains information about medical declaration, vaccination history, Covid-19 testing result, and health care at home for Covid-19 patients. City dwellers can fill in the medical declaration in the app "Y te HCM" or https://khaibaoyte.tphcm.gov.vn before going out of their houses. They will produce QR codes in checkpoints, factories, supermarkets, convenience stores, and food stores.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Uyen Phuong

