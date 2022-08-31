Phase 1 of An Binh Hospital renovation, construction project inaugurated

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, and representatives of relevant units attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Department of Health of HCMC; Ms. Truong Minh Kieu, Chairwoman of the People's Committee of District 5, and representatives of relevant units attended the ceremony.



The project of renovation and construction of An Binh Hospital phase 1 with a scale of 300 beds was started in May 2018 by Nguyen Hoang Construction Investment Joint Stock Company as the general contractor. The project built a 12-story building with one basement whose total floor area is more than 23,000 square meters. The hospital has all functional areas, such as the medical examination department, technical and professional department, inpatient treatment area, administrative area, logistics and auxiliary service area, and parking area, with a total nonrefundable investment of VND451.78 trillion by Van Thinh Phat Investment Group Joint Stock Company.



Mr. Duong Anh Duc gives flowers to the representative of Van Thinh Phat Investment Group JSC. (Photo: SGGP)

Dr. Ho Hai Truong Giang, Director of An Binh Hospital, said that despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nguyen Hoang Company strived to overcome all difficulties and promptly put the project into use on schedule in May 2021. The hospital was then converted into a 700-bed Covid-19 treatment hospital by the city. After excellently completing the task of treating Covid-19 patients, the hospital has returned to normal medical examination and treatment functions for about 2,000 patients per day. Dr. Ho Hai Truong Giang, Director of An Binh Hospital, said that despite being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Nguyen Hoang Company strived to overcome all difficulties and promptly put the project into use on schedule in May 2021. The hospital was then converted into a 700-bed Covid-19 treatment hospital by the city. After excellently completing the task of treating Covid-19 patients, the hospital has returned to normal medical examination and treatment functions for about 2,000 patients per day.



Nearly 1,000 square meters on the hospital's third floor are designed exclusively for patients recovering from stroke to practice physical therapy and painting. (Photo: SGGP)



After more than 100 years of use, the facilities were seriously degraded, so the hospital was invested in renovating and building new in two phases. Currently, construction phase 2 of the hospital has been started with a total investment of nearly VND600 billion from the State budget to replace some seriously degraded areas. Dr. Ho Hai Truong Giang affirmed that with nine functional rooms, 21 clinical departments, four subclinical departments, and five modern operating rooms, including one hybrid operating room used for organ transplanting, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and musculoskeletal, the hospital would realize its goal of becoming a green, high-tech hospital to provide high-quality health care services in the upcoming time.After more than 100 years of use, the facilities were seriously degraded, so the hospital was invested in renovating and building new in two phases. Currently, construction phase 2 of the hospital has been started with a total investment of nearly VND600 billion from the State budget to replace some seriously degraded areas.



The hospital has five modern operating rooms. including one hybrid operating room used for organ transplanting, orthopedic, cardiovascular, and musculoskeletal. (Photo: SGGP)

An Binh Hospital was established in 1892. It was at first a temple built by the Chinese people with humanitarian medical activities and free medicine for people. In 1945, the hospital started to adopt Western medicine and was named Trieu Chau Hospital. In 1978, it was changed to An Binh Hospital, managed by the Department of Health of HCMC.





By Quang Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan