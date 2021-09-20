People with at least one vaccine dose suggested to be granted “Covid Green Card“



Accordingly, the “ Covid Green Card ” is regarded as a kind of recognition tool of people with immunity against Covid-19 after vaccination or recovered patients.

The “Covid Green Card” will be provided to people who take at least two weeks after receiving at least one vaccine dose or and recovering from the illness, and have vaccination certificate or certificate showing Covid-19 recovery.

Individual having the “Covid Green Card” must comply with the health ministry’s 5K message and take periodic tests in accordance with the ministry’s regulations.

The “Covid Green Card” will be added to the “Y te HCMC” app to create advantage for residents in declaring vaccination, health and test result.

On the same day, the HCMC Center for Disease Control (HCDC) asked the People’s Committees and healthcare centers of districts and Thu Duc City to instruct recovered Covid-19 patients. people vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered Covid-19 patients who completed quarantine period will be granted the “Covid Green Card”.

People who had a self-test for Covid-19 and home treatment, self-isolated at home and confirmed by local authorities of the ward, commune, town, head of the quarter, medical team caring for F0 cases or charity groups will be considered as finishing quarantine period.





By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh