People shouldn’t take Molnupiravir with unknown origin on their own: Ministry

On February 25, following the news that many people were looking to buy Molnupiravir after it was produced domestically and was allowed to be sold at pharmacies, the Ministry of Health had recommended that drugs containing Molnupiravir are new, conditionally licensed, and prescribed kind; therefore, people can only buy the drug on prescription from a doctor.

People should not worry, hoard, and arbitrarily use the drug, because unprescribed medicine will affect the treatment of diseases and potentially have a direct impact on health due to the risk of serious illness including adverse drug reactions.

In the recommendation, the Ministry of Health stated that Molnupiravir is used to treat mild to moderate Covid-19 in adults who are positive with a diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 and have at least one risk factor that makes their health condition worse.

However, the use of this drug is limited; for instance, Molnupiravir is used in patients with symptom onset less than five days and should not be used for more than five consecutive days.

In particular, Molnupiravir is not used to prevent Covid-19. Molnupiravir is also not recommended for pregnant women and patients under 18 years of age because of many dangerous side effects.

Recently, the Ministry of Health has granted conditional circulation registration for three drugs containing active ingredients Molnupiravir produced in the country, including Molnupiravir 200mg manufactured by Mekophar Pharmaceutical Chemistry Joint Stock Company, Molnupiravir 400mg of StellaPharm Joint Venture Company and Molnupiravir 400mg of Boston Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company Vietnam.

These 3 drugs are priced from VND8,675 to VND12,500 a tablet.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan