PC-Covid sole application for Covid-19 prevention in Vietnam





The VN-eID application is also integrated with some functions for the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two applications, VN-eID and PC-Covid, will work connectedly and share data smoothly. At the same time, the three ministries also require unifying the use of QR codes. Specifically, people will use QR codes on citizen identification cards. When using mobile applications, they will agree on how to display QR codes according to Decision No.1405/QD-BTTTT of the Ministry of Information and Communications dated September 11.On the evening of the same day, the Ministry of Health announced that 1,843 more Covid-19 patients were given the all-clear during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 858,054. Currently, there are 3,824 patients in serious conditions. During the day, an additional 8,497 Covid-19 cases were recorded in 57 provinces and cities, including 3,940 community transmission cases. Up to now, the whole country has injected over 97.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, of which more than 64 million doses were for the first dose.As the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to spread, Hanoi City has updated the new assessment result of the pandemic. Accordingly, at the city level, Hanoi still assesses the Covid-19 pandemic risk at level 2 (medium risk or yellow). At the district level, all 30 districts of Hanoi are also at level 2. However, at the commune and ward level, four communes and wards are at level 3 (high risk), and only Phu Do Ward in Nam Tu Liem District is at level 4 (very high risk or red).

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi