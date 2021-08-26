Parents are allowed to go with children in Covid-19 treatment facilities

Accordingly, to ensure safe living conditions for children while they are in Covid-19 treatment facilities, the Ministry of Health announced parents or caregivers of children are allowed to accompany children to medical facilities or Covid-19 treatment facilities to look after their children. Parents must commit to voluntarily isolating with children and fully complying with regulations on Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control.

If parents or caregivers of children are unable to go with their children to take care of the children, local authorities shall have caregivers for the children or appoint staff in medical facilities or concentrated isolation facilities or a volunteer to take care of children. These people must have knowledge and skills in caring for children.

Moreover, children can keep in regular contact with their families and relatives to minimize the crisis, stress and anxiety of children.

The Ministry’s guidance stated that Vietnamese children under 16 years old, who are in close contact with a Covid-19 case should be isolated at home for 14 days after contacting people infected with SARS-CoV-2. Local health authorities must carry out Covid-19 testing for children and parents or caregivers following the regulations.

Isolation facilities are responsible for monitoring to ensure the safety of children in the isolation areas to provide their children’s families, the competent child protection agencies, or the National Child Protection Telephone Center 111 on issues related to children's rights.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan