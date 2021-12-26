Pandemic alert level in HCMC maintained at level 2

For the district level, there are nine districts with pandemic alert level 1, including districts 3, 6, 7, 8, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Can Gio, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon, and 13 districts with pandemic alert level 2, including districts 1, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Thu Duc City, Binh Chanh, and Nha Be.Thus, the pandemic alert level of Tan Binh and Binh Chanh districts increased compared to the previous week, from level 1 to level 2, that of Binh Tan district declined from level 2 to level 1, and that of District 10 receded from level 3 to level 2.The whole city no longer has districts with pandemic alert level 3 – the high-risk or orange zone. At the commune level, the city has 160 places at pandemic level 1, 139 at level 2, and 13 at level 3.The pandemic alert level is assessed on three criteria of the number of new community transmission cases, vaccine coverage, and the ability to care for Covid-19 patients in the community. Last week, HCMC recorded 5,493 new Covid-19 cases, continuing to decrease compared to the previous week.* On the same day, Hanoi City reassessed the pandemic situation in the area. Accordingly, the city is still at pandemic alert level 2. However, eight districts are being assessed at level 3, an increase of six districts compared to the previous week.Specifically, districts at alert level 3 include Ba Dinh, Dong Da, Hai Ba Trung, Hoan Kiem, Hoang Mai, Long Bien, Nam Tu Liem, and Tay Ho. The only green zone in Hanoi only is Phuc Tho District, and the remaining 21 districts are at level 2. At the commune and ward level, 67 communes and wards are at level 3, 116 at level 2, and 396 at level 1.According to the Hanoi Department of Health, from the beginning of 2021 to now, the city has recorded 35,678 cases of Covid-19. Of which, during the implementation of Resolution 128 from October 11 to now, Hanoi has recorded 31,567 cases. Of which, 11,458 were community transmission ones, and the rest were in isolation and quarantine areas.In the past week, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Hanoi has always been the highest nationwide. Currently, the whole city has 93 places under lockdown. Around 19,766 Covid-19 patients are under treatment, of which 10,157 are isolated and treated at home.

By Manh Hoa, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Bao Nghi