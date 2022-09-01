Overseas Vietnamese in US donates medical supplies to HCMC

The HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs hands over medical supplies to Thu Duc City General Hospital.

Medical products and equipment are .240 boxes of Waxman Kleen Freak disinfecting wipes, 35,000 Tyvek isolation gowns, 600 Coverall gowns level 3, and 960 NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health) masks.



It is the second shipment donated by the Oversea Vietnamese in the US after the first shipment that was presented to the city in the fourth wave of Covid-19, said Vice Chairman of the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, Tran Duc Hien.

At the receiving ceremony, the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs handed over medical supplies to Thu Duc City General Hospital and HCMC Medicine University Hospital.

The city’s Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs also presented certificates of merit to individuals and organizations to recognize their outstanding contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in HCMC.





By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh