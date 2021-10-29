Over 86,000 kids aged 12-17 in HCMC inoculated against Covid-19

Students wait for their turns of vaccination

Today, the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC) said that on October 28, more than 86,000 children aged 12-17 in 21 districts and Thu Duc city had got vaccine against Covid-19 . Go Vap District administered vaccination today.

Yesterday, Ho Chi Minh City established simultaneous 131 injection sites including at schools and hospitals. Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is fully approved for teens from 12 to 17 years old.

From October 29, Ho Chi Minh City will continue setting safe injection sites for children at school and community injection points as planned.

According to the HCDC, the city health sector yesterday administered 103,683 shots of the vaccine. Since Ho Chi Minh City started the vaccine rollout until the end of October 28, medical workers have administered 12,938,986 doses of the vaccines, of which 5,689,910 people have got two doses of the vaccines.

The rate of people over 18 years old having had one vaccine shot reached 99.48 percent while those who received full Covid-19 vaccine shots reached 78.93 percent and senior people over 65 years old received two doses of vaccine accounted for 90.15 percent. Ho Chi Minh City has also administered 3,311,218 doses of the Vero Cell vaccine citywide.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan