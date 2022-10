With 289 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,598,733.

Meanwhile, there are 53 patients needing breathing support.

No death from Covid -19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,155.

As of the end of October 15, 260,491,565 doses of Covid -19 vaccines had been administered.

