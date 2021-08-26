Over 5.6 million people in HCMC get Covid-19 vaccines

A medical staff takes Covid-19 test sample from a person.

The city is performing the treatment for 37,138 patients, including 2,299 children under 16 years old, 2,639 severe patients put on ventilators and 20 cases treated with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (EMCO) intervention.

The city health sector is carrying out the rapid Covid-19 antigen test for around two million residents in the red and orange areas.By this morning, the Ministry of Health reported 190,662 coronavirus infections in HCMC, including 190,225 domestic cases and 437 imported ones.2,309 patients were yesterday discharged from hospitals , bringing the total number of recovered cases to 95,598 ones from the beginning of the year up to now.On the same day, HCMC confirmed 266 deaths related to coronavirus and no new Covid-19 cluster. There are currently 16 clusters of Covid-19 under monitoring.52,146 infections of Covid-19 are performing self-isolation and medical care at home . Meanwhile, 15,357 patients have been treated at centralized isolations areas.According to HCDC, the number of Covid-19 patients will continue to surge in the coming time. For this reason, the agency recommended the residents to strictly perform the self-care instructions, treatment guidance for people infected with Covid-19 at home, caution against corticosteroid-and anticoagulant-based Covid-19 treatment, strictly follow the 5K message and get vaccines.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong