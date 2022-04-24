Over 374,200 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered to 5-11-year-old children

A student is vaccinated against Covid-19. (Photo: VNA)

The vaccination campaign for this age group started in northern Quang Ninh province on April 14.



In Vietnam, there are more than 11.8 million children from 5 to below 12 years old. About 3.6 million of them are subject to a three-month delay of vaccination after contracting Covid-19, and they will get the first shot in July or August.



Meanwhile, the 8.2 million remainders began receiving inoculation on April 14, and they will receive the second dose in the second quarter, the MoH’s Department of Preventive Medicine reported, noting that Covid-19 vaccination for children is one of the important tasks of the health sector in 2022.



The country had received 4.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by Australia for child vaccination. Over 2.3 million doses have been allocated so far.



The Netherlands has also committed to provide 2 million doses of Moderna vaccine while France will donate 2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine for children. These vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam in April.







