Over 265 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered safely in Vienam

Over 265 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine are administered safely in Vienam



The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Viet Nam recently concluded the ‘Safe Journeys’campaign with a closing ceremony that looks back at the nine-month journey to equip the public with accurate information on Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

At the closing ceremony of the campaign, Vice Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong, said that the campaign has achieved significant results after nine months of execution. The Vietnamese Government has focused all its resources on accelerating Covid-19 vaccination coverage as an important and decisive measure in the process of safe, flexible adaptation and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Vice Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong speaks at the event Ms Huong added that the result is partly due to communication efforts that have encouraged people to actively participate in safe vaccination against Covid-19 and this campaign is a concrete example of that. The Ministry of Health would like to thank the initiative and coordination of UNICEF and WHO Viet Nam in supporting and promoting safe vaccination.

After nine months of execution, the campaign has achieved significant results through mass media and social media. Specifically, the campaign's messages have become popular and well-received among the public, reaching more than 60 million people and engaging more than 5 million people on Facebook.

The 'Safe Journeys' campaign has brought important information to people in all corners of Vietnam, especially the more disadvantaged groups, building their confidence in the safety of Covid-19 vaccines, with the goal of ensuring no one is left behind in these efforts," Ms. Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam said at the event.

Dr. Angela Pratt, WHO representative of the World Health Organization in Vietnam said that the ‘Safe Journeys’ campaign has provided people with important and accurate information about Covid-19 vaccines, helping people to understand the safety, necessity and effectiveness of vaccines, especially for children. The campaign has also highlighted that in the new situation, to maintain the balance between an open society and protecting health, all people still need three things including to follow basic protection measures such as hand washing and mask wearing in high-risk settings, for parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated with the primary vaccination series, and for all eligible adults to get their recommended booster doses.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan