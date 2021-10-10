



Moreover, about 8,704 people are being isolated at concentrated isolation facilities.

Some 1,433 children under 16 years of age with Covid-19 and 150 pregnant women are being treated Covid-19. The number of discharged cases in the day was 2,141 people. 74 people in the city succumbed to Covid-19 on the day.

On October 8, around 72,375 people in Ho Chi Minh City have been getting the Covid-19 vaccine jabs. As of October 8, medical workers in the city have administered 12,118,174 shots of the Covid-19 vaccines; of them, some 5,069,498 people have received the second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Up to now, 97.8 percent of people over 18 years old have got their first Covid-19 vaccine shots while 70.3 percent of people are full vaccinated. Plus, 74.89 percent of people over 65 years old received two vaccine jabs.

Ho Chi Minh City is developing a plan for testing to adapt to the current epidemic situation according to the guidance of the Ministry of Health. Testing activities are expected to focus on surveillance to detect new cases, epidemiological investigation, and periodical monitoring of risk areas.

Medical facilities only make electronic medical declarations, screening for all patients who visit hospitals for examination according to the Ministry of Health’s regulations with special attention to suspected cases of Covid-19 to do a quick SARS-CoV-2 antigen test.

